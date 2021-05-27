CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 568,122 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUBE opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.26. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

