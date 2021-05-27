CUTcoin Price Hits $0.16 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.33 million and $810.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00050106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00292267 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00035313 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 141,744,876 coins and its circulating supply is 137,744,876 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

