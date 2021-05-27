CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $63.80

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.80, but opened at $62.26. CVR Partners shares last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $661.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

