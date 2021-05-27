CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $63.80

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.80, but opened at $62.26. CVR Partners shares last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $661.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.05.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
