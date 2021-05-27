CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. 8,962,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,647. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

