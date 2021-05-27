CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 145,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,229,056 shares.The stock last traded at $87.00 and had previously closed at $88.70.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

