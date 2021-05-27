CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $128.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

