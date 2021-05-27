CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $128.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 1.28.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
