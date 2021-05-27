D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 922 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 797,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 69.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

NYSE ZBH opened at $164.18 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

