D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.87 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.03 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.