D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of ZTS opened at $175.32 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

