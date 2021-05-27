D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $94.29 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

