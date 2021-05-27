Danone (DANOY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/13/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

