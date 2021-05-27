Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $4,778,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,851,213.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $1,423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,515 shares of company stock valued at $107,398,101 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

