Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.65 million.Datadog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,538. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.10 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,085,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,515 shares of company stock valued at $107,398,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

