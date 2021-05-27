Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166,892.73

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $166,892.73 and $5,702.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00087115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00983649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.69 or 0.09753623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00092416 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

