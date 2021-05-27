DecentBet Price Tops $0.0016 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $298,968.63 and approximately $609.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00082414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.10 or 0.00949179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.08 or 0.09499988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00093426 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.