DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DENSO has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

