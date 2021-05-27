Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Down 5.9%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 57,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,984,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

