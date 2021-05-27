Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $24.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FLO stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

