Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $88.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $68.25 on Monday. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $55,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 770.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $6,805,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

