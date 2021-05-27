Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

DTE stock opened at €17.09 ($20.11) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.44 and a 200-day moving average of €15.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

