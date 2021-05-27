Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.09 ($20.11) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

