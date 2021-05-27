Devashish Ohri Sells 15,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $478,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devashish Ohri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,982. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avantor by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

