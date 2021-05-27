DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.59.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $354.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.66 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total value of $1,392,801.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,173 shares of company stock worth $13,330,334 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

