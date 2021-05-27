DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.22. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 511,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DHT by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,683 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in DHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in DHT by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

