DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.60 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $2.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.