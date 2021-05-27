DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.75 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

