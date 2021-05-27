DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

NYSE DKS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $99.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

