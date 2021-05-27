Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Down 73.6% in May

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the April 29th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,356. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

