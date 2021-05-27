Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,997 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $56,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.65 and its 200 day moving average is $207.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

