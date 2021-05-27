Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,735 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $54,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,525. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

