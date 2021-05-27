Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 238 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.51% of iRobot worth $56,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

