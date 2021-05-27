Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,655 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Dril-Quip worth $57,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

