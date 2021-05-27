Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,158 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $53,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TechTarget by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.