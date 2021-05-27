Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,044.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,044 ($39.77) and last traded at GBX 2,970 ($38.80), with a volume of 83904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,920 ($38.15).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPLM shares. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 72.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,832.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,436.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

