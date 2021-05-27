Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481,180 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

