Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Lifted by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1,045.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,484,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267,812 shares during the period. Discovery makes up approximately 2.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Discovery worth $91,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 166,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,676. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

DISCK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

