Diversified Trust Co Buys 819 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $200.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

