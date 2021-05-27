Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CONMED by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CONMED by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

