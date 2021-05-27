Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-$34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.20 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.43.

NYSE DG traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.78. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

