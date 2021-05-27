Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.43.

Shares of DG stock opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average is $205.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

