Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.