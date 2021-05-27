DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 455.8% in May

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 455.8% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DSDVY stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.