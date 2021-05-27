DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

NYSE DXC opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

