e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 40,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 264.57 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,374.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

