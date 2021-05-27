EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.22.

Shares of EGP opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $113.47 and a 12 month high of $159.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

