EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $153.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

EGP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.22.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $113.47 and a 1 year high of $159.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 134,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

