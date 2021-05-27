Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) Short Interest Update

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EAPH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Easton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Easton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets various topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions. Its products include Nauseasol, a motion sickness gel; Skin Renou HA, an anti-aging wrinkle cream using hyaluronic acid, which keeps the skin smooth; Kenestrin Gel used for arthritis, knees, elbows, shoulders, wrist, and back pain; and Viorra, a hormone free, non-toxic, and topical gel that improves sexual functioning of women.

