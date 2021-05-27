Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) traded up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

