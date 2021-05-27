Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 16,258 shares.The stock last traded at $131.94 and had previously closed at $131.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

