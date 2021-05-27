Electrocomponents’ (EENEF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electrocomponents from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EENEF stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

